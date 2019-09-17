Steelers’ Roethlisberger done forseason with right elbow injury
PITTSBURGH — Ben Roethlisberger’s season is over. His career possibly, too.
The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback’s injured right elbow will require surgery, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in. Roethlisberger shook his arm after a pair of passes with the Steelers driving late in the first half. He remained in the game through the end of the drive but watched the second half from the sideline in a white baseball cap as backup Mason Rudolph took over.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said Roethlisberger underwent an MRI exam on Sunday night and team doctors determined Roethlisberger requires surgery. Roethlisberger will have the procedure later this week.
Roethlisberger, who led the NFL in passing last season, signed an extension in April that runs through the 2021. There was no immediate timetable on the two-time Super Bowl winner’s return.
Roethlisberger has been Pittsburgh’s starter since taking over for Tommy Maddox in Week 2 of the 2004 season as a rookie. His start on Sunday was the 218th appearance of his career, second most in the franchise’s 87-year history. He holds the club record in just about every major statistical passing category, including yards (56,545), touchdowns (363), attempts (7,230) and completions (4,651). He is 144-71-1 as a starter and is 13-8 in the playoffs, guiding the Steelers to victories in a pair of Super Bowls and an appearance in another.
Source: Saints’ Brees hastorn ligament in thumb
NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been diagnosed with a torn ligament near the thumb of his throwing hand that is expected to sideline him at least six weeks, said a person familiar with the situation.
Brees has elected to have surgery, but it is not yet clear when the operation will take place or who will perform it, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the diagnosis has not been announced.
Brees left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter after the thumb on his right hand hit the hand of on-rushing Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald on the follow trough of a throw.
The Saints lost the game 27-9, with backup Teddy Bridgewater going 17 for 30 passing for 165 yards during the last three-plus quarters.
Saints coach Sean Payton declined on Monday to go into detail about Brees’ condition or even rule him out for this Sunday’s game in Seattle.
“They’re still in the midst of evaluating it,” said Payton, adding that Brees had received one diagnosis and was in the process of getting a second opinion.
Brown’s status again in limbo amid allegations
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots receiver Antonio Brown’s availability is again in limbo this week with the NFL preparing to meet with the former trainer that has filed a civil lawsuit accusing the star receiver of rape and sexual assault.
On Monday, the NFL declined to comment on the allegations against Brown or when it would speak with his accuser. But the league told the Patriots last week that it was opening an investigation into the matter.
Brown has denied the allegations made in the lawsuit. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue.
Sports Illustrated also published a story Monday afternoon in which a second woman, an unnamed artist, alleged that Brown exposed himself to her while she was working on a mural for him at his Pittsburgh home in 2017.
In a statement issued Monday via Twitter, Heitner said Brown also denies the allegation made in the SI story.
“Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities,” the statement said. “There will be no further comment at this time.”
Brown has not spoken publicly since the lawsuit was filed and he did not address reporters leading up to the game against the Dolphins. He also was not made available following the Miami game and was not present in the locker room during a player availability on Monday.
The Patriots resume practice Wednesday.
Asked during his Monday morning conference call if he expected to hear anything from the NFL about Brown’s availability this week, Patriots coach Bill Belichick said, “I don’t really know anything about that.”
“I’ll just answer any questions about the game, and I’m not getting into anything else outside of that right now,” Belichick said.
