Omari Glover, Kade Unseld and Damarion Walkup scored 17 points apiece as No. 1 Warren Central turned back George Rogers Clark for a 64-60 win in the UK HealthCare Boys’ Sweet 16 Tournament championship game Saturday at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
Chappelle Whitney added 10 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (36-1). For his efforts, he was named the Sweet 16’s Most Valuable Player.
Jerone Morton scored a game-best 23 points with six rebounds and six assists for GRC (30-6), while Sam Parrish added 17 points and Reshaun Hampton chipped in 13 points.
Warren Central reached the title game with a 56-48 win over Woodford County in the semifinals early Saturday, while George Rogers Clark advanced with a 51-44 victory over Frederick Douglass.
