Greysee Whiteker struck out nine batters in six innings of work and went 2-for-4 at the plate as 10th-ranked Daviess County blanked Madisonville North Hopkins 6-0 in a high school softball matchup at DCHS.
Millie Roberts finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and drew two walks for the Lady Panthers (9-2), and Hattie Newman added a double.
The Lady Maroons slipped to 6-8.
MADISONVILLE NH 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
DAVIESS COUNTY 013 110 x — 6 5 0
WP-Whiteker. LP-Patterson. 2B-H. Newman (DC).
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 7, GRAYSON COUNTY 2The E-Gals captured a win at the Owensboro Tennis Complex, getting singles victories from Mia Lampert, Anna Hyland, Kaelin Payne, Caitlyn Blandford and Lauren Clements.
Doubles victors for Apollo were Clements-Blandford and Natalie Estes-Marissa Shook.
BASEBALL HANCOCK COUNTY 6, SOUTH SPENCER (IND.) 3Cole Dixon clubbed a solo home run and scored three times in the Hornets’ victory at Vastwood Park.
Kaleb Keown added a double with two RBIs for Hancock County (8-7), while Jordan Payne earned the pitching win after striking out six batters and scattering four hits without giving up an earned run.
South Spencer fell to 4-4.
SOUTH SPENCER 000 002 1 — 3 6 1
HANCOCK COUNTY 111 003 x — 6 6 4
WP-Payne. LP-Bartlett. 2B-Keown (H), Bartlett (S). HR-Dixon (H).
McLEAN COUNTY 15, DAWSON SPRINGS 5The Cougars erupted for 11 runs in the fifth inning to capture a five-inning victory in Calhoun.
Grant Lovell went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a double at the plate and struck out five batters in the pitching win. Will Logsdon finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs for McLean County (4-7), while Taylor Trogdon and Kamden Level drove in two runs apiece.
Dawson Springs fell to 2-7.
DAWSON SPRINGS 004 01 — 5 4 4
McLEAN COUNTY 400 0(11) — 15 10 3
WP-Lovell. LP-Heaton. 2B-Lovell, Logsdon, Whitaker, Trogdon (M), Dawson, Davis (D).
FOREST PARK (IND.) 5, DAVIESS COUNTY 4
Carson Troutman went 2-for-4 as the Panthers fell in a walk-off affair in Ferdinand, Indiana. Brock Brubaker added a triple for DC, which slipped to 8-8.
Forest Park (6-5) scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the come-from-behind victory.
DAVIESS COUNTY 000 300 1 — 4 7 2
FOREST PARK 010 010 3 — 5 10 2
WP-Welsheit. LP-Wilson. 2B-Berg, D. Howard, R. Howard (FP). 3B-Brubaker (DC).
BOYS’ TENNIS GRAYSON COUNTY 9, APOLLO 0
The Eagles were swept by visiting Grayson County during a matchup at the Owensboro Tennis Complex.
