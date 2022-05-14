Daviess County battled back, but ultimately fell 8-7 to Heritage Hills (Ind.) in an international tiebreaker that went eight innings Friday.
The Lady Panthers were playing in their first game of the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness Tournament on Friday at the DC field.
Daviess County had beaten Heritage Hills 14-4 last week at home. The Lady Panthers are No. 5 in the KSCA/KHSAA State Softball Poll.
“Heritage Hills is a solid club, we beat them last week, but I knew we weren’t a 10-run difference team, we jumped on them late,” DC coach John Biggs said.
HH jumped on top in this one 4-0 in the first inning.
“We fell behind, the difference in that was defensively we didn’t make some plays we needed to make,” Biggs said. “If we do those things it probably doesn’t go into extra innings, but that’s why you play the game.”
DC was charged with four errors in the game.
DC was down 5-3 after three innings, and it tied the game in the sixth inning when Kinsey Vergason put a double through to left field, scoring two runs.
HH regained the lead with two runs in the top of the seventh but a sharp double play initiated by catcher Millie Roberts ended the inning without further damage.
Katie Mewes hit a double to left center field which scored two runs and tied the game 7-7 with no outs. DC left the bases loaded.
The game then went to the international tie breaker where a player is put on second to start each team’s at-bat. A double from HH’s Ally Schipp scored the runner and put HH up 8-7.
DC had the bases loaded again in the bottom of the eighth but couldn’t get a run across.
“We had an opportunity at the end, we had bases loaded with nobody out, we just didn’t get the job done,” Biggs said. “We’ll learn from it. We’ve got a game against Warren East (Saturday), hopefully that will get us ready for district.”
Hattie Newman was 2-for-3 and Vergason was 2-for-5. Roberts was 3-for-4 with two RBIs.
“Hattie hit the ball well for us, Kinsey hit the ball for us, Millie hit the ball hard,” Biggs said. “We had people get on base, we just didn’t get the timely hit. It all goes down to being clean defensively. We battled got some people on base, we had some opportunities to get some more runs.”
This is the 12th year for the Team Lauren Cancer Awareness event, and it is a chance to recognize the memory of Lauren Girten, a former DC softball player who passed away after a 2-year battle with cancer in 2010.
Daviess County, Heritage Hills, Hancock County and Warren East are all in this year’s event, and they were sporting lime green in some fashion with their uniforms, which was Lauren’s favorite color.
“It kind of puts everything in perspective, when you have teams that want to be included in this year after year, it gives them an opportunity to reflect and look at the big picture,” Biggs said. “There have been a lot of friendships made through this, a lot of memories that have been made through the people who participated in this.”
HERITAGE HILLS 401 000 21 — 8 10 0
DAVIESS COUNTY 102 002 20 — 7 13 4
WP-Kiegel. LP-Jackson. 2B-Vergason, Roberts 2, Mewes (DC). Kiegel, McDowell 2, Gordon, Schipp (HH).
