With the high school football playoffs delayed and the basketball season set to start in less than two weeks, 3rd Region school superintendents are meeting Thursday to determine the best way to move forward.
Though the KHSAA has allowed individual schools to set their own standard for conducting activities safely, the meeting will allow all schools within the region to get on the same page as it relates to holding events during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic has caused havoc throughout high school sports in Kentucky, but the 2020-21 basketball campaign is set to proceed as planned. The KHSAA Board of Control will meet Nov. 18, which will likely bring about discussions about the upcoming season — though, currently, the meeting agenda doesn’t list any planned talks about a possible delay.
The start of basketball practice was moved back 11 days from its original start date — Oct. 15 to Oct. 26 — but the first official games of the year are still slated to begin Nov. 23. The postseason will start Feb. 15.
The schedule hasn’t drastically changed, KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said, but that doesn’t mean anything is set in stone.
“We’re trying to figure out a way to let sports be safe,” he said at the Board of Control meeting in September, “and that means every once in a while, mommy and daddy’s not going to be happy. That means Joe Fan’s not going to be happy, because it’s not going to look like it did.”
The basketball season will be separated into three segments — Nov. 23 to Dec. 18, Dec. 19 to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 until the start of district tournaments — for reviewing guidelines and procedures as the year progresses.
The KHSAA will allow attendance at the discretion of the host school or school system, but it recommends attendance during the first segment be limited to 15% of the building’s capacity. Everyone will still be required to wear face masks, as mandated by the governor’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.