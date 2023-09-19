Noel Mitchell, 64, of Madisonville, died Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at his home. He worked for Ray’s Alignment for 15 years.
Survivors: daughter, Nicole Mitchell; stepsons, Jared Oldham and Jason Oldham; brothers, William (Teresa) Mitchell, Austin Mitchell, David (Jessie) Mitchell, Shelby (Marie) Mitchell, and Steve Mitchell; and companion, Neenah Oldham.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Hanson Cemetery in Hanson.
Harris Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
