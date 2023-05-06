Nonprofit to equip EPD K9 with protective vest

Soon all of Elizabethtown’s police personnel will be properly equipped to protect and serve.
The department’s Belgian Malinois K-9, Mina, handled by officer Sidney Cates, is getting equipped with her own bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a nonprofit who focuses on protecting four-legged officers.
“We have an obligation to keep the dog safe and, the fact of the matter is, they are a vital member of our organization,” department spokesman Chris Denham said about Mina. “Obviously they may not be as aware of danger and threats as we are as humans, but as such we have to fill in that void.”
The vest came from Vested Interest in K-9s Inc. Mina’s vest is sponsored by Tom Infante of Cold Spring and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”
The vest weighs about five pounds and delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks, Denham said.
“This is a wonderful organization that has stepped up and outfitted our other two dogs with vests,” he said. “They have very specific guidelines to get this grant.”
Established in 2009, the organization is a 501c3 charity whose mission is to provide these vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies across the nation.
The group has provided more than 5,043 vests to K-9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
“It’s peace of mind for that K-9 handler,” Denham said. “All of our handlers are dog lovers. That is absolutely their partner. They look out for that dog and the dog looks out for them.”
This vest donation likely saved the department $1,800, Denham said.
“$1,800 in the grand scheme of things in our budget isn’t huge, but that times three, that definitely frees up resources we can reroute to other areas,” he said, adding the nonprofit has supplied the other two K-9s over the course of the program at the department with vests. “We’re really grateful to this organization. They’re doing really good work throughout the country.”
The program is open to U.S. dogs at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K-9s with expired vests, which last five years, also are eligible to participate.
The organization estimates 30,000 law enforcement K-9s are actively working throughout the United States.
“It’s a great partnership, and we’re fortunate to be a recipient of that grant,” he said.
For information or to donate, call 508-824-6978, go to viK-9s.org, or mail a contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
