Nonviolent Owensboro is offering two free events in September at the Daviess County Public Library. These events nearly coincide with national “Campaign Nonviolence Days of Action,” which take place Sept. 21 – Oct. 2, 2022.
The film "Selma: The Bridge to the Ballot" will be shown from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Daviess County Public Library. The 40-minute film tells of students and teachers who, along with other activists, fought nonviolently for voting rights for African Americans in the South. Attendees will have the opportunity to register to vote, which will be done through volunteers from the American Association of University Women (AAUW Owensboro Chapter).
And on Sept. 19 from 6-7 p.m., "Sadako and the 1,000 Peace Cranes," which is geared toward families, will be held at the Daviess County Public Library. Participants will learn more about the life and legacy of Sadako Sasaki, the girl who became Hiroshima's icon for world peace. Learn how to make and decorate origami peace cranes and discover ways to spread peace to friends and neighbors.
Nonviolent Owensboro meets on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. by Zoom. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.