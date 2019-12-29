With the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it is nice to turn to my houseplants for a moment of relaxation and enjoyment. Houseplants add warmth to indoor living spaces. Like plants growing outside, houseplants should be observed for insects, diseases, over- or under-watering, excessive fertility, and environmental growing conditions. These are common causes of why plant leaves turn brown.
Leaves with insect feeding may turn brown. Insects hitchhike on plants as they are brought in from outdoors. Check stems and undersides of leaves for signs of insects and sticky honeydew. The honeydew is produced by aphids, mealy bugs, and/or scale sucking sap from the plant.
To remove or kill insects that constantly stay on broadleaved plants, wash them with soapy water and a soft brush or cloth. Use 1 teaspoon of mild detergent or soap in a gallon of water. Although this is time consuming, it may be the best alternative to insecticide sprays which could injure the plant. Repeat washing if the infestation reappears. Thorough washing often holds scale infestations at bay for several months.
Spider mites also cause leaf browning. These tiny insects make little webs when the population is high. Wash spider mites off plants with a tepid shower of water every three to four days.
Plant diseases are rarely a problem for houseplants but may cause brown spots, blotches, internal browning, or leaf edge browning. Root and stem rotting diseases typically occur after plant roots are damaged by over-watering. To help prevent problems with diseases, avoid wetting the foliage when watering, use a well-drained potting soil, and allow air circulation around the plant. Leaves with disease problems should be removed.
Over-watering plants causes them to have brown leaves. Check the soil by feeling it with your finger to determine if the plant needs water. If it is wet, wait before watering. Some plants like constantly moist soil while others need to go dry before watering again. Check each plant's requirements to determine how dry the soil should be before watering again. Watering a plant a little each day causes the buildup of salts from fertilizer, resulting in poor root development.
Reduce the risk of over-watering plants by growing them in containers with drainage holes, which allow excess water to drain. Pour off excess water or fill the saucer with pebbles to collect the water and keep the pot high and dry. This saves time and mess in pouring off excess water. Also, you can use an unglazed clay pot for a container, which dries out faster and helps reduce the risk of over-watering.
Under-watering can cause leaf edges to turn brown. Wilted and limp leaves may mean the soil is too dry. The soil may dry out very quickly, so check the soil moisture often. It is best to water a plant before it wilts to avoid injury.
Pot-bound houseplants are more susceptible to brown leaf edges. The soil in a pot-bound houseplant is filled with roots, reducing the amount of water the soil can hold. Increase watering frequency or repot the plant into a container 1 or 2 inches larger in diameter.
A larger container and new soil mix reduces the need for water. Check the soil to determine how often you need to water your newly-transplanted houseplant. It will be easy to over-water the plant because of the new volume of soil added.
Over-fertilizing causes leaf browning. Generally, fertilize plants every one to three months with a water-soluble fertilizer. Fertilize plants more often when they are growing rapidly or after pruning.
Check the fertilizer label and needs of the plant to develop a schedule. A water-soluble, complete fertilizer containing nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium is recommended for most houseplants.
If over-fertilizing is a problem, you may see a white, crusty salt on the soil or pot. Leach the soil to wash out excess fertilizer by watering the soil until the excess runs out the bottom of the container four times in one hour.
Water the plant as needed and wait one to two weeks to see if this procedure has stopped further browning of the leaves. To help prevent a buildup of salts, avoid over-fertilizing and water the plant thoroughly each time by letting water run out the bottom of the container.
An environmental condition to consider indoors is the lack of humidity, especially in the winter. Watch for the drying effect of heated air blowing from the furnace in winter and air-conditioned air in summer. It may be necessary to place plants on a tray of pebbles with water or use an air humidifier or vaporizer to increase humidity around the plants.
For more information about growing houseplants, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 on January 2 when the office reopens after the holidays.
Annette's Tip
Start planning your vegetable garden on paper to make sure crops are rotated to help lower disease and insect build-up. A plan also provides a guide for the type and number of seeds and plants needed.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.