Oak Grove City Council met Friday afternoon for a special called meeting in which the council considered the approval of a new Oak Grove Public Works Director picked by Mayor Theresa Jarvis after the council recently sent the matter for review to the Committee of the Whole.
Ultimately, the council voted to deny the approval of the candidate picked by the mayor.
At a previous City Council meeting on Monday, Mar. 22, Jarvis explained that she as well as Council Member Kisha Mische-Jeffrey interviewed three candidates for the position.
While Jarvis and the council could not provide their names at the meeting during regular open session, she shared that the three candidates, whom they called Candidates One, Two and Three all had differing levels of prior experience and degrees.
Candidate One Jarvis said had roughly 30 years of work experience in areas similar to Public Works, including supervisory positions within municipalities. Candidate One did not have a college degree, but did have a high school diploma.
However, Candidate One’s resume also only included his most recent work experience, not the entirety of his 30 years of experience, Jarvis added.
Candidate Two had 20 years experience along with a Master’s degree in public works and civil engineering.
Candidate Three had only three years supervisory experience and an Associate’s degree. Jarvis added that Candidate Three had a 10-year work gap as the candidate had spent that time playing music in California and Nashville before returning to public works.
Jarvis shared during the previous meeting that she had picked Candidate One to be considered for approval of the Public Works Director position by city council.
“We thought he had the strongest background with the most experience, something we were looking for for our city and our needs,” Jarvis said previously.
“We loved his personality and thought that he had a lot of good ideas for the future of Oak Grove development-wise and going forward with both. He had a lot of experience in mapping with water lines and the GIS system. We were all just very impressed with his interview.”
Also at the previous meeting, Council Member Janet Edwards shared some of her concerns with his resume.
Of the experience included on the resume, Edwards pointed out that it did not add up to 5 years relevant experience.
Edwards also reminded Jarvis and the council that when the council passed the compensation plan some months ago, one of the requirements listed under the job descriptions within the city included that the Public Works Director must have at least a Bachelor’s degree in a relevant area, but that degree could be substituted for at least five years experience in utility municipality operations.
Friday, Edwards shared that was the major reasoning of why the council had voted to deny the approval of Candidate One.
At the Committee of the Whole meeting, the council discussed the compensation plan that the council had recently approved and the requirements of city positions, like that of the public works director.
Since his resume did not reflect the required experience and degree, the council felt he was not qualified for the position, despite that Candidate One’s resume didn’t show his entire 30-year work experience.
“His resume did not reflect the qualifications set out in the compensation plan,” Edwards said. “To me, that’s pretty cut and dry. We just passed that compensation plan and we can’t go against what we just passed.”
Edwards added that the city will be reposting the position and allowing additional candidates to interview for the position.
She also added that Candidate One may have been able to do the job given his total 30-year experience, but the council ultimately felt that it could not allow his approval based on the resume he provided the city.
“He has a lot of experience, but we can’t go back on what we (voted for), but I’m glad we’re reposting it and we’ll get some more candidates and we’ll go from there,” Edwards said.
