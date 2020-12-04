A.E. “Mac” McDaniel, 81, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Baptist Health Louisville.
He retired from Boone Box Company in Louisville, was an avid woodworker and loved spending time with his family. Mac served in the United States Army.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his significant other of 27 years, Rita Ford; and daughter, Hila (Kevin) Collins.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to, Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281.
A private funeral service will be held at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with Rev. Terry Tarrance officiating. Burial will follow in Rosine Cemetery in Rosine, Kentucky with full military honors by Ohio County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be left for the family of A.E. “Mac” McDaniel by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
