EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A. Howard Rafferty Jr., 77, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital. Howard was born Aug. 7, 1944, in Daviess County to the late Adron Howard Sr. and Margaret Emogene (Ballard) Rafferty. Howard was diagnosed with polio at the age of 5 and was disabled all of his life. He graduated from Rockport High School and Indiana State University in Terre Haute. He held various jobs during his lifetime.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by a nephew, Todd Neu.
Surviving Howard are his two sisters, Margaret (Don) Neu and Karen (Keith) Whitacre; brothers Roger (Mary Jane) Rafferty, Richard (Patty) Rafferty, Cliff (Suzy) Rafferty and Jack (Libby) Rafferty; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He is also survived by a dear friend and caregiver, Sheba Duvall; and by close friends, Leo, Joyce and David Fortman.
Graveside services for Howard will be 1 p.m. Friday at St. Francis Cemetery in Henryville, Indiana, with the Rev. Henry Tully officiating. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin St., Evansville, IN 47712.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner Children’s Hospital, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis, MO 63110.
Condolences may be made online at www.pier
