A.J. Wilson 86, of Owensboro, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. A. J. Wilson, Jr. was born July 19, 1935 in McLean County, Kentucky to the late A.J. and Christine Knight Wilson, was married to the former Anna Lee Sellers, until her death January 25, 2004 and was married to the former Barbara Ann Young January 16, 2016. A.J. worked at Medley Distillery for 17 years, later worked at Green River Electric for 20 years and attended Beulah General Baptist Church. He never saw a stranger, loved taking to anyone and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents and 1st wife, A.J. was preceded in death by a daughter, Debbie Sheriff.
Survivors include his wife, Bobbie Rickard Wilson; a grandson, Jonathan Sheriff (Whitney) of Owensboro; and four great grandchildren, Hunter, Christian, Rylee and Everly.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel with the Rev. Ron Hampton officiating. Burial will be in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens in Owensboro. Friends may visit with A.J.’s family from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 10 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Musters in Calhoun.
A.J.’s services will be streamed live on at 11a.m. Wednesday.
The A.J. Wilson family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Beulah General Baptist Church; C/O Sandy Baird; 600 Mystery House Lane; Calhoun, Kentucky 42327.
