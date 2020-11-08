A. W. Sisk, 92, of Owensboro, passed away at his home Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born in Madisonville to the late Edward and Neva Wooton Sisk. A. W., a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran and a lifelong if the Noon Optimist Club retired from ATMOS Energy as a total energy technician.
Along with his parents, A. W. is preceded in death by his siblings, Nevaline Adams, Robert Grayden Sisk, Nell Ramsey, Edna Kirkwood, Ruth Dowdy and Harold Sisk.
Left to honor A. W.’s memory is his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth Veazey Sisk; his sons, Gary M. (Lisa) Sisk and Daniel W. Sisk; grandchildren Melissa Sisk of California, Michelle (Brad) Hayden of Owensboro and Tyler (Elizabeth) Sisk of Lexington; great-grandchildren Camille Hayden, Jaxon Hayden, Margaret Sisk and Kathleen Sisk; and numerous very special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to say a special thank you to caregivers Stephanie Payne and Joan Dant.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory with Dr. W. Glenn Sowards officiating. Burial to follow at Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday.
All who wish to honor and remember A. W. in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask or face covering while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sisk. Share your messages of condolence with the family of A. W. Sisk and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented