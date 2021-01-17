Aaron B. Anderson, 65, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 10, 1955, in Daviess County. Aaron was of the Baptist faith and was employed at Rabin Tire Co., where he was the manager and had worked for 43 years. He loved loud and fast cars and especially loved his 1967 Corvette and car shows. Aaron was skilled at carpentry and had a gift for gardening. He and his wife, Pam, enjoyed traveling with friends to antique shops and Mom-and-Pop restaurants that served fried green tomatoes. Aaron truly loved his hometown of Owensboro. Aaron’s passing came much too early, and it is safe to say that he will be remembered by everyone he met.
Aaron was preceded in death by his father, John E. Anderson, on July 26, 2013; and his mother-in-law, Julia Parker, on Dec. 11, 2018.
Aaron is survived by the love of his life for 41 years, wife Pam; his brother, Donald Anderson and wife Judith of Owensboro; his mother, Connie Anderson of Owensboro; father-in-law Donald Parker of Owensboro; sister-in-law Sandy Bowers and husband Mark of Muhlenberg County; two brothers-in-law, Scott Parker and Jason Parker and wife Jennie of Owensboro; special nephews Braedon, Kole and Seaton Parker and Tim Bowers; and a great-nephew, Corbin Bowers.
The service with limited attendance will be Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or service for Aaron shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and shall enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor’s choice.
Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented