HARTFORD — Aaron Dwight Morphew, 74, of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Oct. 1, 1947, in Hartford to the late Ed and Lucille Haven Morphew. Dwight retired from the Ohio County Board of Education and was a member of Cedar Grove General Baptist Church. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Dwight enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and classic cars. His motto was “Gotta Eat.” Dwight loved family get-togethers and spending time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Kathy Morphew; three sons, Blake Morphew (Amanda), Brett Morphew (Jessi) and Travis Raymond; grandchildren Ben Wood, Alex Morphew, Blane Morphew, Kate Hoskins, Brett Hoskins, Alli-Grace Morphew, Thomas Morphew, Briley Raymond and Banks Raymond; brother Larry Morphew (Reta); sister Debbie Lamar (Steve); and a nephew, Brandon Morphew (Bridgett).
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar Grove General Baptist Church in Olaton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Morphew/Huff Scholarship Fund, c/o Cedar Grove General Baptist, 8086 Cedar Grove Road, Olaton, KY 42361.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
