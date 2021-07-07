Aaron Joseph Igleheart, 41, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, July 4 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville surrounded by his family and loved ones. The Daviess County native was born August 17, 1979, to Glenn Igleheart and Cecilia Hamilton Burch. Aaron graduated from Trinity High School, was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was employed at Kimberly Clark. He loved spending time with his family, helping others, and was a lover of all sports, always present for his children’s athletic events even, at times, as their coach. Aaron loved music and knew all the words to every song. He also enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing, working in his yard, and landscaping. As a kind and friendly person with a great sense of humor, Aaron always made everyone feel welcome and loved. Aaron once won a chili cookoff at work and would proudly display his trophy to anyone that would listen.
Mr. Igleheart was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roger and Mildred Igleheart and Joseph and Elizabeth Hamilton.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, the love of his life for over 20 years, Lisa Minalga Igleheart; four children, Lily, Nolan, Jack, and Frank Igleheart; parents, Cecilia Burch (Nick) and Glenn Igleheart; brothers, Andy Igleheart (Robin Atwell) and Daniel Igleheart (Violet); sisters, Theresa Dant, Cassie Kirby (Ryan), and Julia Burch; inlaws, Bill and Arlene Minalga, Kristi Fentress (John), Kimmie Hunn (Andy) and Megan Vincent (Josh); a multitude of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be noon Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 2 to 7 p.m. with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the family of Aaron Igleheart c/o Glenn Funeral Home 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303 or the GoFundMe account. Memories and condolences for the family of Aaron Igleheart may be left at www.glenncares.com
