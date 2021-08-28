BEAVER DAM — Aaron Lake “Pete” Leach, 87, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his residence. Pete was born Aug. 15, 1934, in McHenry to the late Joy and Buelah Raines Leach.
Pete served Hartford Second Baptist Church as pastor for many years as well as serving in many other capacities within the Ohio County Baptist Association. Aside from his service to Hartford Second Baptist Church and the Ohio County Baptist Association, Pete also served as chaplin for Ohio County Health Care and Hospice of Ohio County. Pete also worked for Peabody Coal Co., Southwind Coal Co. and Centran Coal Co. for a combined 45 years.
Aside from his parents, Pete was preceded in death by his brother; Burchel Leach; and sister Robina Gray.
Pete is survived by his wife, Mary Nell Whitler Leach; one son, Thomas Paul Leach; three daughters, Debbie (Harold) Sutton, Sharron (Roger) Rock and Robin (Mark) Coots; six grandchildren, Amanda, Stefanie, Krissi, Adam, Aaron and Chad; along with 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends may visit with the family from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Service will be 2 p.m. Monday with Bro. Tom Leach officiating and Bro. Aaron Coots assisting. Burial will follow at Render Memorial Cemetery in McHenry.
The family requests expressions of sympathy be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of Ohio County. Envelops are available at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home.
Commented