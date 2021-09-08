CENTRAL CITY — Aaron “Monk” Garner, 60, of Central City, died at 7:02 p.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at his home. Mr. Garner was born Nov. 18, 1960, in Muhlenberg County. He was an equipment operator for Smith Excavating and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents,
John and Hazel Garner; brothers Bobby Garner, Billy Garner, Steven “Cotton” Garner and Kevin “Tiny” Garner; and sister
Karen Hobgood.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica (Allen) Hawkins; grandchildren Maddox, Jessop and Paisley Hawkins; sisters Barbara Garner, Connie Watkins (Ronnie) Smith, Mickie Garner, Phyllis Camplin (the late Mike Camplin) and Kimberly Ward; and fur baby Penny.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Camplin Family Cemetery in Belton with Bro. Bobby Allen officiating. Burial to follow.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
