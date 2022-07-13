ISLAND — Abagail Josephine Kilgore, infant daughter of Morgan and Benjji Kilgore of Island, died Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Evansville.
Survivors: brother, Emery Fagan; sister, Rebecca Fagan; and grandparents, Katie and Marvin Mays, Danny and Pam Alderson, George Kilgore, and Stacey Kilgore.
Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: 4 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Eddy Creek Cemetery in Princeton. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Abagail’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Saturday.
