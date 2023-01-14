CENTRAL CITY — Abel Baxter Schroader, two months, of Central City, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at 7:18 p.m. at his residence.
Survivors: parents, Aaron and Morgan Schroader; sister, Laikyn Schroader; brothers, Antawn Schroader and Airocle Schroader; and grandparents, Martha Schroader, Regina Clemons, and Richard Thomas and Nevin and Wendy Bumgardner-Miles.
Service: Noon Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Abel Baxter Schroader Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented