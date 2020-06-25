BEAVER DAM — Abigail J. Spells Embry, 49, of Beaver Dam, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital. She was born in Leiston, England, on Aug. 18, 1970, to the late Gerald and Patricia Spells. Abigail worked for the Ohio County Library as a librarian.
Abigail is survived by her husband, Leroy Embry; her two children, Jacob Embry and Emily Embry; her two stepdaughters, Kristin Geary and Nikki Singh; three grandchildren, Elliott Geary, Dylan Geary and Averi Embry; her sister, Clare Reid; and her brother, Michael Spells.
A celebration of life for Abigail will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Friday at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations online to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Embry. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Abigail J. Spells Embry and sign her virtual guest book by going to www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented