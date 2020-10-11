Abram Jeremiah Turner, 37, of Whitesville, passed away at his home on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Nov. 3, 1982. Abram loved wood carving, four-wheel driving, boating, and he especially loved being around his friends and family. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the party. He definitely lived life to the fullest each and every day.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, F. A. Jr. and Liz Turner and Thomas Andrew “Buck” and Marguerite Clark.
He is survived by his ever loving parents, Michael and Kathy Turner; his Australian Shephard sidekick of nine years, Shadow; his older brothers, Daniel (Jamie) and Joshua (Angie); and his younger sisters, Julie Campbell (Ben) and Maghan Courtney (Tim); along with five nephews, Tyler, Dylan, Shaun, Aiden and Liam; and five nieces, Evie, Hope, Madison, Alexia and Annabelle; as well as his companion, Debbie Boudreaux.
A funeral Mass will be said noon Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends must wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Online Condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneral
Commented