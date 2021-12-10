Ada Joyce Williamson, 76, of Owensboro, went home to be with Jesus and her family on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Newburgh, Indiana, due to injuries from a car accident on Oct. 6, 2021.
Joyce was born March 23, 1945, in Hawesville to the late Forrest and Veva Falls Williamson. Joyce was an avid fan of yard sales and loved to find treasures in others’ cast-offs. Over the years, she had several booths at many locations. Joyce loved to cook, enjoyed others eating her cooking, weaving stories and memories around the dishes she served. Her home was full of family memorials, along with elephants, giraffes and apples. She loved to travel and loved Elvis. Decorating for Christmas started at Thanksgiving. Throughout her house was hundreds of Santa’s and other decorations. This filled her heart with joy.
Other than her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by two brothers, Ray Williamson (Martha) and Pete Williamson (Martine); two sisters Edith Monical (James) and Mary Evelyn Carroll; four nieces; and one nephew.
Joyce is survived by two nieces, Anita Coley and Tammy Bayes; five nephews, Charlie, Steve, Pat and Gary Williamson and Eddie Carroll and her cat, Buddy.
Cremation was chosen with a memorial service to be held in the spring.
All arrangements are under the direction of the Jones Funeral Chapel.
Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Joyce at www.jonesfuneral
The Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Ada Joyce Williamson.
Commented