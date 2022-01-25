Adah Carol Rone, 76, of Owensboro, passed from this life on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 5:50 a.m. at Twin Rivers Nursing Home. She was born on August 29, 1945, in McLean County to Frank and Vera Rone from Sacramento. Her doctor told her parents that she wouldn’t live past six months. But she had eight siblings waiting for her to come home so they could start loving and caring for her, and that’s how she lived the rest of her life. She loved her family.
She was a member of the Whitesville Church of Christ where she obeyed the Gospel of Jesus Christ. When she wasn’t able to attend anymore, she would send a message that said, “Tell everyone hello for me”. She loved her church family as well.
Parkinson’s made her life challenging but through it all, she would always greet you with a smile. She was a 30 year resident of Fern Terrace and recently moved to Twin Rivers Nursing Home. Her guardians want to extend our gratitude to Fern Terrace for caring for our Aunt Carol all these years. Recently she moved into Twin Rivers, and they made her as comfortable as possible until the end. We thank you for your compassion and care.
She is survived by her brother, Bobby (Barbara) Rone of Kershaw, South Carolina; her sister-in-law, Mary Rone; her guardian, Barbara (Kenny) Payne and family; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Mildred Adeen Miller, Jana Dietz, and Fran Simmerlein; and her brothers, Bill Rone, George Rone, Donald Rone, and Harry Rone.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento, with Kenny Payne officiating. Burial in Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.tucker funeralhomes.com.
Commented