Adah G. Young, 74, of Whitesville, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home. She was born in Horse Branch to the late Paul and Evelyne Renfrow Morris. She was a member of Sugar Grove Church of Christ and multiple charities for veterans and children. She had worked at Kanes Sewing Factory and retired from Morgantown Plastics. She was a Christian, caregiver to many, loved nature, reading, long walks, read her Bible and journaled every day. Everyone loved her cooking, especially her homemade biscuits and gravy.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorene Young; and her brothers, Gettie Morris, Leonard Morris, Raymond Morris and W.C. Morris.
Survivors include her two daughters, Felicia (Brad) Snodgrass and Phyllis Ann Daugherty, both of Whitesville; three sisters, Imogene (Thomas) Burden of Leitchfield, Lottie Jean (Connie) Pharris of Ohio and Earlene (John) Norris of Louisville; four grandchildren, Micah Brock, Jason Daugherty, Dakota Daugherty and Michael Lindsey II; great-grandchildren Breanna, Miranda and Canyon, Noah and Lisa Daugherty, Alicia Brock, Jason Brock II, Taylor Lindsey, Mariah Lindsey and Michael Lindsey III; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services are noon Saturday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with burial in Leach Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral time Saturday at the funeral home.
