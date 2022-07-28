Adam Bryant Masterson, a special child of God, 40, of Hancock County, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 26, 2022. He was born February 5, 1982, to Gerald and Brenda Masterson. Adam was a big hugger, loved music, and loved going to Active Day and Zion Baptist Church.
Adam is survived by his parents, Gerald and Brenda Masterson; a brother, Gerald (Janice) Masterson; a sister, April Masterson; two nieces, Savannah and Erica Masterson; and two nephews, Zachary and Luke Masterson.
The funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Zion Baptist Church in Reynolds Station. The burial will be in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Ohio County.
Care has been entrusted to Geary Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
