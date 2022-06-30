CADIZ — Our beloved husband, son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, Adam “Chase” Schrecker, returned to his Heavenly Father suddenly and unexpectedly Monday, June 27, 2022, at age 38.
He was born May 30, 1984, in Owensboro, the son of Albert “Carl” Schrecker and the late Kathy Sue Mullenax Schrecker. At age two, his family moved to Nokomis, Florida, where he spent his childhood.
He is survived by his wife, Crystal Waninger Schrecker. They met after he returned to Owensboro as an adult working for his uncle Terry at Schrecker Supply Company. The couple married in 2010 and lived in Owensboro before moving to the lakes area in 2016 and opening their own business, Barkley Watersports, where they were able to enjoy the sunshine, boating, and watching the various wildlife from their front porch in Cadiz. They have no children except for their three four-legged fur babies, Summer, Petee, and Sandy. They enjoyed life together by traveling, boating, camping, and spending time with family and friends on the beach or at the lake. Through the good times and the bad they lived, laughed, and loved.
Chase was fun-loving, outgoing, and vivacious. When you think of Chase, celebrate the good memories you have of him. Chase loved talking to everyone and sharing his experience with watercraft, whether it was pertaining to sales, service, rentals, or giving you a cruise on the water. When it came to the water, he was quite the entertainer. Chase’s smile and laugh was contagious to everyone he met. He had a way of bringing a smile to your face and laughing along at you and with you. Remember that life is fragile, short, and should be lived to the fullest. He will be missed more than any words could express, but he will be forever cherished in our hearts until we meet again.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Kathy Mullenax; grandparents, Albert Carl, Sr. and Geraldine Schrecker, Grant and Eleanore Buesing Mullenax, Paul and Nola Waninger, and Shelton Embry; and cousin, Damon Rydberg.
Along with his wife, other survivors include his father, Carl Schrecker of Owensboro; brother, Grant Schrecker of Venice, Florida; sister, Carie Chambers of Greenville, South Carolina; uncles, Terry (Mary Faye) Schrecker, David Schrecker, and David Rydberg; aunts, Connie Schrecker and Carla Karzen; cousins, Bobby (Patty) Schrecker, Austin (Caressa) Schrecker, Preston Schrecker, Dallas (Sarah) Rydberg, Doug Rydberg, and David Rydberg; parents-in-law, Steve and Lisa Waninger; grandmother, Ruby Embry; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Jacques and Brooke White and Mike and Shawna Mullen; nephews, Jordan Thomas (Alyssa) and Parker Mullen; and nieces, Katalaya Baran, Lexie Mullen Brown (Adam), Payton and Jacqueline White, and Kolbie and Kreighton Mullen.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at Goodwin Funeral Home, 138 Main St. in Cadiz with Reverend Jamus Redd officiating. The burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz.
The funeral service will be live-streamed at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 2, 2022, on our YouTube channel at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/user/goodwinfuneralhome1/
