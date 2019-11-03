Adam Howard, 37, of Owensboro, passed away Nov. 1, 2019. He was born July 29, 1982, in Owensboro to Joe and Vicki Howard.
A graduate of Apollo High School, Adam enjoyed walking, video games and playing cards with his mom. He was sarcastic, funny and enjoyed making people laugh. In recent months, Adam ventured out of his normal routine and was trying new foods. Adam also enjoyed spending time with his dog, Max. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kim Howard.
Adam is survived by his parents; siblings Mischelle Head (Brian), Michael Howard, Kelly Howard and his twin brother, Ben Howard; grandmother Helen Howard; niece Briley Head; nephew Zach Head; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Burial will be private.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the family of Adam Howard, c/o Joe or Vicki Howard, 900 Old Hartford Rd. Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of Adam Howard may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
