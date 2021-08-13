Adam Joszek Brown, 39, of Owensboro, departed this life Monday, Aug. 2, 2021.
Adam was born in Owensboro to Anthony McHenry and the late Irene Brown. He attended Owensboro High School. Adam enjoyed listening to music of all kinds and spending time with his beloved family and friends.
Left to celebrate and cherish his memory are his father, Anthony McHenry, his son, Bently (Turtle) Pollock; eight siblings, Jasmine Brown, Tirhonda Brown, Kujali Brown, Dawn Brown, Terra Seaton, Jason Seaton, Marcus Seaton, and Lacisha Brown; his aunts and uncles, Leola and Lawrence McHenry, Laureta Brown, Rachel Jackson and David Brown; as well as his niece and nephew, Jean and Jan Seaton.
Visitation will be 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel. Services will follow at 5 p.m. Saturday.
