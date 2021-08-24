REYNOLDS STATION — Adam Lee VanMeerten, 35, of Reynolds Station, died Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Fordsville. He was employed at National Office Furniture. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Phillip Lee VanMeerten.
He is survived by his parents, JoAnn and Billy Crowe, of Reynolds Station; his son, Raylan VanMeerten; sisters, Mandy Hedden (Nathan), of Fordsville and Heather Crowe (James), of Evansville, Indiana; brother, Scotty Crowe (Jessica), of Hartford; the mother of his child, Shannon Early (John Fuqua), of Whitesville; nieces, Brittany, Katelyn, Skylar, Madison, Sara Beth, Sydney, and Emmerson; and a great-nephew and great-niece.
Services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville with burial in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Pattiville. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
