Adam Lee Winkler, 38, of Philpot, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 30, 1984 in Owensboro. Adam was a “jack of all trades” who enjoyed working on the family farm. He attended Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Adam was a family man and especially enjoyed hanging out with his children and nieces and nephews. He was also an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents, David and Gay Taylor; grandmother, Vada Short; and aunt, Sharon Winkler.
He is survived by his parents, Robert and Anna Winkler; his children, Brooklyn, Camran, and Dillon Winkler; a sister, Victoria “Sis” Winkler (Jason Anderson); brother, Robbie Winkler (Alysha); nieces, Savannah and Madalynn; nephews, Logan, Pierston, J.J., and Jaxon; and many “fur buddies”.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Mt. Zion Cumberland Presbyterian Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Adam’s family, C/O Anna Winkler, 900 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
