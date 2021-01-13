Adam Logan Mitchell, 35, of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Nov. 12, 1985, in Daviess County to Roy Franklin Mitchell Jr. and Paula Henning Robertson. Adam was employed at Swedish Match. He loved Florida Gator football, barbecues and spending time with his family, friends and his dogs, Roxy and Tebow. Adam was funny and quick-witted.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Roy Franklin Mitchell Jr. in 2019.
He is survived by his mother, Paula Henning Robertson; sister Amy (Charles) Head; brothers Mike (Starr) Mitchell and Patrick Mitchell; and nieces and nephews, Jordyn Head, Michaela Mitchell, A.J. Mitchell, Jace Mitchell and Jagger Mitchell.
Services will be private. Public walk-through visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
The number of those attending the walk-through visitation shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear personal protective masks.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
