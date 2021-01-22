Adam Paul Schrock, 15, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Norton Children’s Hospital. Adam was born May 18, 2005, in Owensboro. He was a freshman at Daviess County High School and attended First Baptist Church.
Adam accomplished many things in his short time on Earth. He battled myotonic dystrophy and met many obstacles and faced them with a sense of determination and grace. Adam had a great appreciation for life and enjoyed the simple things. His favorite things to do were going on adventures in the car, especially to get a snack, going to Cheetah Clean Car Wash or stopping anywhere that he saw a bulldozer, dump truck or a John Deere. He loved shopping with his family but rarely requested anything as he was happy with a sack with a store’s logo.
Adam was gifted at sensing when someone needed a smile and a simple expression of love and was known for saying what others had to be thinking and was cleverly tactful in his efforts to get away with it. Adam loved going to Dream Riders of Kentucky and was also a part of Wendell Foster Outpatient Therapy programs. His greatest joy in life was music, and he enjoyed all types from conducting with the symphony and at church, riding in the car enjoying classic rock and roll or bluegrass junction and the Saturday Night Dance Party. Adam was the purest soul who loved fiercely, never complained and was a perfect example of how to live each day so that it could be the best day of your life.
Survivors include his parents, Allison Simmons Schrock and Bryan Schrock; the best big sister in the world, Abigail Lane Schrock; grandparents Fred “Freddy” Simmons, Vivian “The Mimi” Simmons Cripps and “Grandma” Ruby Schrock; an uncle, Levy (Susan) Schrock; aunt Cindy Keen Simmons; and several cousins that he enjoyed playing with and who loved him very much.
A celebration of Adam’s life will be 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, 230 JR Miller Blvd., Owensboro. Please enter the church at the Daviess Street entrance. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church. A livestream of the service will be available at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within the current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Dream Riders of Kentucky, P.O. Box 172, Philpot, KY 42366 or First Baptist Church Music Ministry, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302.
James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
