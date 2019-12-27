MORGANTOWN -- Adam Quincy Gabbard, 47, of Morgantown, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence in Morgantown. He was born in Warren County on Sept. 17, 1972, to the late Mack Gabbard and Deborah Hammers who survives. Adam was a member of New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, a heavy equipment operator and former owner of Green River Materials Quarry. He loved to hunt, fish, work on his farm and was an avid UK basketball fan. He loved to spend time with his son, Caleb, and daughter, Cassidy. Adam was a loving father, son, brother and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Gabbard; grandparents Cleat Gabbard, Pud Vaughn, Edna Wade and Joyce and Floyd Hammers; uncle Darrell Vaughn; and brother-in-law Johnny Smith.
Adam is survived by three children, Autumn Gabbard of Santa Claus, Indiana, Cassidy White of Morgantown and Caleb Adam Gabbard of Morgantown; two grandchildren; mother Debbie Hammers (Clark) of Morgantown; grandmother Ola Gabbard of Morgantown; three brothers, Andrew Gabbard (Misty) of Morgantown, Jacob Gabbard (Casey) of Morgantown and Clark Thomas Hammers of Louisville; aunts Karen Phelps (David) of Morgantown and Kelley Hammers of Bowling Green; uncles Tom Gabbard (Barbara) of Morgantown and Dean Vaughn (Vanessa) of Bowling Green; nephews Kasen and Kipton Gabbard of Morgantown, Michael Wallace of Gilstrap, Nathan Smith of Fordsville and Johnathan Smith of Hartford; nieces Erica Tipton of Hartford and Kyleigh Overstreet of Morgantown; stepmother Lesa Gabbard of Morgantown; companion and best friend Jamey Gabbard of Baizetown; in-laws Paul and Brenda Smith of Baizetown and Jimmy Smith of Baizetown.
Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at Smith Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Fields officiating. Burial will follow in the Threlkel Cemetery. Visitation will begin from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 and from 8 a.m. until time of service Saturday at Smith Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to New Zion Missionary Baptist Church or the Morgantown Mission.
