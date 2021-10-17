Adina Thompson Hart departed this life on Oct. 25, 2020, at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She leaves behind loved ones too numerous to count. To name just a few: her husband, Joe; her two children, Jess T. Hart and Anna Grace Hart; her sister, Elizabeth Thompson Schartung (Chris); and her brothers, Dan Thompson (Linda), Glenn Thompson and Sam Thompson (Juan Carlos).
She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace Dean Thompson; her father, James Jerome Thompson; and her loving stepmother of 46 years, Laura Hollins Thompson.
Adina was a graduate of Owensboro Catholic High School in 1971 and University of South Florida in 1978. She was a teacher for emotionally handicapped children in Palm Beach County, Florida. She later established a career in construction management. Her devotion to her children led her to become an active member and officer of the local Mom’s Club. It was there she met and began a lifelong friendship with Evangeline DesMaris and her husband, Hubert, that would span the world. Adina and Joe loved to travel, especially if it involved the DesMaris’.
Later in life, Adina became an advocate for the poor and marginalized in her community as a member of the local social justice ministry, People Engaged in Active Community Efforts (P.E.A.C.E.). She was particularly proud of their work on wage theft, as well as police/community relations.
A memorial Mass is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, at Immaculate Catholic Church with interment of her ashes afterwards at Resurrection Cemetery.
Contributions in her honor can be made to P.E.A.C.E., 100 N. Palmway, Lake Worth, FL 33460 — 207-956-1325.
Commented