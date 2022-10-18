ROCKPORT, INDIANA — Adrian D. Lindsey, 46, of Rockport, Indiana died Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. He attended Smithfield Baptist Church.
Survivors: mother, Cheryl Lindsey, and children, Blade Lindsey, Kobe Lindsey, and Tykel Lindsey.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana has been entrusted with care.
Friends may leave a condolence for the family at www.BoultinghouseFuneralHome.com.
