Adrian Lee Quintin, 72, of Owensboro, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He had been sick for about 10 weeks. A native of Kirksville, Missouri, Adrian graduated from Schuyler County Schools and Truman State University. He spent his professional career as a social worker, first at Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in St. Louis, Missouri, followed by 20-plus years with Kentucky Baptist Homes for Children, now Sunrise Children’s Services. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Owensboro. A life-long St. Louis Cardinals fan, he collected baseball hats and coins, enjoyed old movies on television, and loved visiting historic places. As a youth, he was an excellent student and had amazing recall of anything related to history, geography, and world events.
Preceding him in death were his parents, George and Ruth Quintin of Missouri and his in-laws, Boogie and Betty Rascoe Harris of Owensboro.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 44 years, Debbie Harris Quintin, and sons, Todd (Kelly) Quintin of Cecilia and David Quintin (Ashli Dye) of Louisville.
In addition to being a devoted husband and loving dad, he was a doting grandaddy to Katie (Dustin) Jones, Paige Quintin (Jordan Adams), and Andrew (Ashley) Quintin and an adoring great-grandaddy to Riley Paige Jones and Rorey Mae Jones.
Other survivors include his brother, Allen (Regina) Quintin, of Aurora, Missouri and brothers-in-law, Byron (Shonna) Harris and Myron (Kay) Harris of Owensboro, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Visitation is noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home. Per Adrian’s request, a cremation will be performed.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Benevolence Fund of First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 904, Owensboro, KY 42302-904.
The family expresses sincere appreciation to the doctors and fifth floor nurses at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and to the staff at the Heartford House for the excellent and compassionate care they provided.
