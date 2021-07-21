GREENVILLE — Adrian Martin Reynolds, 68, of Greenville, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at the Owensboro Regional Health Hospital. He was a member of the Wesley Chapel A.M E. Zion Church and worked for TVA.
Survivors include his daughter, Michelle Baker; one brother, Will Reynolds Jr.; sisters Brenda Logan and Teresa Mason.
Private service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Bibbs Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Sunday.
Facemask are required.
Memorial contribution: Financial donations to be given to the funeral home.
Commented