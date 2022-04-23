Adrianna Hope Simmons, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born January 4, 1978, to Adriel Simmons and Frances Yvonne Wink Simmons. She was a graduate of Apollo High School in 1996, an administrative assistant from 2001-to 2006, and a graduate of Brescia University. She then went on to be a special effects artist and wood painter, gourd artist, and tole worker. She was a member of the Catholic faith. Adrianna was a prolific vegetable gardener, she loved to fish, and loved puttering in the dirt. She was also an extremely talented artesian.
She was preceded in death by her father, Adriel Simmons; two brothers, Jamie and Charles Simmons; and two sisters, Faye Eckart and Linda Cay Tussey.
Adrianna is survived by her mother, Frances Yvonne Simmons; MA Barrett Simmons; sister, Lee Doris Barclay; brothers, Jason Simmons and Robbie Ruis; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; sisters of her heart, Roxanna Johnson Campbell and Tamara Baldridge Condra; and her cat, Possum.
A gathering for the family and friends of Adrianna will be held from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A Catholic mass and burial will be held at a later date at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church and Cemetery in Browns Valley.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Adrianna Hope Simmons Memorial Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Adrianna Simmons may be left at www.glenncares.com.
