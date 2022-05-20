Adrianna Hope Simmons, 44, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Survivors: mother, Frances Yvonne Simmons; sister, Lee Doris Barclay; and brothers, Jason Simmons and Robbie Ruis.
Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Adrianna Hope Simmons Memorial Fund.
Memories and condolences for the family of Adrianna Simmons may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented