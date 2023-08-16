HARDINSBURG — Adrianna Surrell, 31, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, at Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was a member of First Baptist Church.
Survivors: children, Dominique Ashby and Daleigha Surrell; mother, Ellen Surrell; and sisters, Chepkoria Brown, Carol Ann West, Marquita Brown, and Chandra Surrell.
Service: Noon Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Talbert Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Hardinsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at the church.
Expressions of sympathy: Adrianna Surrell Memorial Fund c/o Trent-Dowell Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses.
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
