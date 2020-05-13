NEWBURGH, Ind. — Adron H. Rafferty Sr., 97, of Newburgh, Indiana, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital.
Adron was born Nov. 20, 1922, in Daviess County, to the late Everett and Tina (Nation) Rafferty. He married Emogene Ballard in 1941, and they were together for 64 years prior to her passing in 2005.
After his tour of duty in the South Pacific during World War II, Adron did some farming but his true love was truck driving. He drove over the road for several trucking companies and retired from Smith Transfer. After retiring, he bought a Gold Wing motorcycle and with Emogene behind him they toured the country.
In addition to his parents, Adron was preceded in death by his wife Emogene; brothers, Harvey, Norman and Durwood Rafferty; by a sister-in-law, Mary; and by grandsons, Stuart Rafferty and Todd Neu.
Surviving are daughters, Margaret (Don) Neu, of Evansville, Indiana, and Karen (Keith) Whitacre, of Florida; sons, Howard Rafferty Jr. and Richard (Patty) Rafferty, both of Evansville; Cliff (Suzy) Rafferty, of Newburgh, Indiana, Roger (Jane) Rafferty, of Owensboro, and Jack (Libby) Rafferty, of Borden, Indiana. His legacy will be continued by his 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two brothers, Bobby (Patsy) Rafferty, of Owensboro, and Everett (Charlotte) Rafferty of Ocala, Florida.
Friends may visit with the family from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin Street. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. CST on Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Henryville, Indiana, with burial to follow.
In lieu of flowers, Adron requested memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Xavier Cemetery Fund in Henryville, IN where he served as caretaker for many years and he and Emogene will be together forever. Please send any donations to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, c/o Cemetery Fund, 101 N. Ferguson Street, Henryville, IN 47126.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Hamilton Pointe Assisted Living for the care and patience with their dad in his final days.
