ISLAND — Aethel R. Carlisle 86, of Island went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 6, 2022, at her home in Island. Aethel Rosamond Maddox was born August 6, 1936, in Island to the late Mitchell B. and Alberta Seabrook Wood Maddox and was married to Charles Edward Carlisle July 21, 1952. Aethel was a homemaker, earlier worked as a CNA at Riverside Manor in Calhoun, and was a member of Buttonsberry Baptist Church. She loved quilting, camping, cooking, and spending time with both her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Aethel was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie Carlisle, who died February 12, 2022.
Survivors include a son, Rodney Carlisle (Jackie) of North Port, Florida; two daughters, Debra Willis of Owensboro and Theresa Bartlett (Rodney) of Utica; six grandchildren, Matthew Bartlett, Michael Bartlett (Megan), Caitlin Bramschreiber (Luke), Jake Willis (Elizabeth), Nick Willis (Katie), and Sam Willis; nine great-grandchildren, Caraline Bartlett, Olivia Bartlett, Bradley Bartlett, Martin Bramschreiber, Hadley Bramschreiber, Hannah Bramschreiber, Eloise Bramschreiber, Warren Bramschreiber, and Margot Willis; a brother, Charles Leon Maddox (Patty) of Central City; and a sister, Florence Ford of Waddy.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with Brother Denny Campbell officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Aethel’s family from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Aethel’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022.
The Aethel R. Carlisle family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Sunrise Children Services, 1925 Frederica St. #200, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Share your memories and photos of Aethel at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Commented