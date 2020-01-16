CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Agatha M. Rizzardi, 81, of Cape Coral, Florida, formerly of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, under the care of Hope Hospice. Born April 23, 1938, in Tiona, Pennsylvania, to the late Walter and Thelma Fahey Falkinburg, Agatha enjoyed reading and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a previous member of St. Pius X Catholic Church while living in Owensboro.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Rizzardi also was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Angelo Rizzardi, in 2003; and two of her brothers, Howard and Fred Falkinburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Cecil, and husband Ronnie; three grandchildren, James, Keely and Joseph Cecil, all of Cape Coral, Florida; brothers Pete and Earl Falkinburg; sister Martha Falkinburg; sister-in-law Sally Falkinburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service and burial for Agatha Rizzardi will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hope Hospice, 2430 Diplomat Parkway E., Cape Coral, FL 33909.
Memories and condolences for the family of Agatha Rizzardi may be left at www.glenncares.com.
