Agatha Marie Lindemann, 95, went home to be with her Lord, her family, and friends Tuesday, July 11, 2023, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Agatha was born May 30, 1928, in Livermore to the late Edward and Catherine Scherm Lindemann. She graduated from St. Joseph High School in Owensboro and attended Webster Grove College in St. Louis, Missouri to study art. She was employed at Sears Roebuck and Co. in the credit department until the department closed. Agatha lived in the family home and took care of her dad until he died at the age of 96 in 1992. In her later years, she sold the home and moved into assisted living at the Carmel Home in Owensboro.
Agatha enjoyed drawing and painting, especially in watercolors. Some of her paintings can be found in the homes of her family and friends and along the hall in the Carmel Home. Agatha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and especially loved family get-togethers where she was known to take many family pictures, always wanting a second picture just in case the first one wasn’t good. One of her unusual skills was the ability to find four-leaf clovers. She could go into any yard and come into the house with four or five four-leaf clovers. Agatha also enjoyed her computer which allowed her to see and talk to her far-away family and friends. Her computer was very important to her until it began to fail in the past few months. Perhaps it is appropriate that she and her computer began to fail at the same time and it would be difficult to imagine either without the other.
She valued her Catholic faith very much. Many priests including Fr. John Bartholomucci, TOR, Fr. Ed Bradley, Fr. Suresh Bakka, Fr. Jegin Puthenpurackal, and Fr. John Okoro made her faith very alive for her. The Carmel Home became a peaceful haven for her in the last years of her life. She made many good friends there among the staff and residents. Being able to attend daily mass was most important to her, even though her loss of hearing hindered her from hearing most homilies. In the dining room, she particularly looked forward to Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday mornings when biscuits and gravy were served.
Her parents and an older sibling, Mary Ann Burke, and her husband, William, preceded her in death.
She is survived by a sister, Barbara (John--deceased) Dixon of Utica; two brothers, Michael (Gloria) Lindemann of Denton, Maryland and David (Edna) Lindemann of Ft. Wright; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins that stayed in touch with her. After Agatha gave up her driver’s license, Kathy Dixon Thompson, and especially, Ann Marie Dixon, spent many hours taking her to her doctor appointments and helping her with material needs outside the Carmel Home. They went above and beyond anyone else.
For everything Agatha did, big or small, she did with great love. Her last days were very good days, surrounded by so much love and prayers. There is no doubt when she was greeted by all her family and friends that have gone before her, she gave warm hugs to them all and then started asking them many questions about what they have been up to. If there was one thing known of Agatha, she always wanted to know how and what everyone was doing.
A special thanks to the staff at the Heartford House for their great care and love during her final days, and to the Carmel Home staff and residents, especially the Sisters and Fr. Ray Clark, for their love and support to Agatha and her family.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, 2023, in the chapel of the Carmel Home. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation is 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Carmel Home, 2501 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303, to the Passionists Nuns Monastery, 8564 Crisp Road, Whitesville, KY 42378, or to the Heartford House, c/o Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
