REYNOLDS STATION — Agnes B. Gibson Boone, 87, of Reynolds Station, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Ohio County to the late Phillip “Popeye” Bullington and Edna Baxter Bullington.
Agnes retired from Pinkerton Swedish Match after more than 15 years of service. She had also worked at the Cigar Factory for more than 23 years. Agnes was passionate about her many hummingbirds, thoroughly enjoyed lots of flowers, and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Gibson, in 2021, and brothers, Roy, James D., and, infant, Darren Bullington.
Agnes is survived by her husband of 29 years, James “Jay” Boone; children, Terry Gibson and Misty Martin (Kirk); step-son, Todd Boone (Pam); daughter-in-law, Lisa Gibson; grandchildren, Jerry Gibson, Michael Gibson, Alex Gibson, Holly Kiper, Ryan Boone, Joshua Hartwick, Cadie Goodwin, Lexie Underwood, Trey Williams, and Kenzie Williams; sixteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Presley Bullington, Robert Bullington (Betty), Ed Bullington, Edna Gilbert (James), Dolly Horton, Barbara Peters (Larry), and Nancy Coomes (Mike); many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Poncho.
The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
