Agnes Bryant-Higgs, 72, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Owensboro, Oct. 25, 1946, to the late Mary Sue Willingham and Elvie Bryant Sr. Agnes was retired from Brescia University, where she worked in housekeeping for 32 years. She was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses. Agnes enjoyed quilting and shopping, especially for shoes.
Along with her parents, Agnes was preceded in death by her husband, Orbon Higgs Sr.; and her siblings, Annice Gardner, Finis Bryant and Franklin Bryant.
Agnes is survived by her children, Marion Patrick Higgs, Seneca (William III) French, Ray (Venice) Higgs Sr., Shana Austin, Fred (Stephanie) Higgs, Orbon (Materss) Higgs Jr. and Joey (Stephanie) Higgs; 26 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Martha Bryant, Elvie Bryant Jr., Mary Morton, Fred Bryant Sr., Sarah Lewis and Sally Byrd.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Higgs. Share your messages of condolence with the family of Agnes Bryant-Higgs at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented