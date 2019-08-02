BREMEN -- Agnes Mangrum of Bremen died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born in Muhlenberg County on April 22, 1937. Agnes worked at York in Madisonville as an assembly line worker and was a member of Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sanford and Ruby Roe; a sister Carolyn Holman; and her brother, James Roe.
She is survived by her son, Timothy E. (Joyce) White of Bremen; a grandson, Jordan White; great-grandchildren Anson and Adelaide White; and her brother, William Roe of Bremen.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Brother J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in Gish Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
