Agnes Marie Thompson, 91, of Owensboro, passed away on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. She was born on October 4, 1930, in Daviess County, to the late William George and Mary Florean Stallings Blandford. Marie worked as a nurse’s aide, ward clerk, and in supply and distribution at Mercy Hospital for 26 years before retiring to care for her husband. She also volunteered at the Help Office for ten years. Marie enjoyed her lifelong friends and loved spending time with her family. She also spent time playing cards and watching Dancing with the Stars.
Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis Hilary Thompson in 1995; three sons, Randy Thompson, Michael Thompson, and David Thompson; four sisters, Lucille Vowels, Edith Conkright, Leone Prewitt, and Edwina Johnson; and two brothers, Junior Blandford and Walter Blandford.
Marie is survived by her daughters, Mary Sue Thompson, Sarah Horlander (Wayne), and Amy Young (Tracy); eight grandchildren, Sherri, Chris, April, Amber, Jarrett, Ahren, Cassie, and Jason; six great-grandchildren, Haylee, Landon, Kierstin, Kaiden, Gabriel, and Michael; a sister, Emogene Alvey (Frank); a brother-in-law, Tommy Thompson (Robbie); sisters-in-law, Noretta Thompson and Mary Ann Blandford; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral Mass for Marie will be held at noon on Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Pat Reynolds officiating. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday with prayers at 5 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday at the church.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
